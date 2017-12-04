Man Wanted For Armed Robbery At Dallas Motel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released surveillance images Monday of a man they said robbed a motel employee at gunpoint.

Police said it happened on Tuesday, November 28 around 7:20 a.m. at the Best Western Motel in the 4100 block of North Central Expressway.

The employee was not injured during the crime.

asuspect Man Wanted For Armed Robbery At Dallas Motel

Armed robbery suspect at Best Western Motel in Dallas

The suspect is said to be between 19 to 25-years-old, 5’8″ and 180 pounds.

Anyone that recognizes this suspect, or has information on this crime can call Detective Richeson at (214) 671-3602.

Those who wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).

