Man Wanted For Armed Robbery At Dallas Motel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released surveillance images Monday of a man they said robbed a motel employee at gunpoint.
Police said it happened on Tuesday, November 28 around 7:20 a.m. at the Best Western Motel in the 4100 block of North Central Expressway.
The employee was not injured during the crime.
The suspect is said to be between 19 to 25-years-old, 5’8″ and 180 pounds.
Anyone that recognizes this suspect, or has information on this crime can call Detective Richeson at (214) 671-3602.
Those who wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).