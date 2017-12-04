Dallas Cowboys Playoff Picture: A December To Remember?

By Mike Fisher
Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys claps on the sidelines during a football game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – “Meaningful games in December.” That’s one of the first goals an NFL team can set and achieve. And the Dallas Cowboys — a modest 6-6 and still pulling up the rear of the 10 legit contenders for six NFC Playoff spots — do have that going for them.

The Cowboys took care of this week’s business with a Thursday win over Washington. This week, they’ve watched as fellow wild-card hopefuls Detroit and Atlanta lost (though both remained ahead of the Cowboys). But Seattle and Carolina remain two games ahead of Dallas for the wild-card spots.

Smart money says the Cowboys need to win all four final games of the year and get help elsewhere to have a shot.

Those shots will come:

  • at New York Giants (2-10).
  • at Oakland (6-6).
  • home against Seattle (8-4) featuring the Christmas Eve return of Ezekiel Elliott.
  • and at Philadelphia (10-2).

“Meaningful games in January” is the next goal. But first things first, as Dallas prepares to follow a coach Jason Garrett mantra and “concern ourselves with things within our control.”

