Police Searching For Persons Of Interest In SMU Banner Case

DALLAS (KRLD/AP) – Dallas SMU police are out with surveillance photos of five men they believe are a part of a white supremacist group that hung a racist and homophobic banner and fliers on the campus.

The group Texas Vanguard posted fliers around the campus that read: “”White Men! Save your people…. no more tolerance, no more diversity.” Another said gays and lesbians have “misplaced pride.”

The group also posted photos on Twitter of masked members giving Nazi salutes.

Police are hoping someone can recognize the five men seen in the photos. They say the same group has targeted other universities in Texas.

Surveillance video shows the suspects driving a dark-colored full-sized pickup truck at Park Cities Plaza at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

University president Gerald Turner sent out an email to students, criticizing the banners.

In the email, Turner wrote to students and staff that the school supports the freedom of speech and expression, but that the group promotes “an abhorrent message that is opposite to SMU values.”

Around this time last year, someone posted fliers titled “Why White Women Shouldn’t Date Black Men” on the campus. That person was never caught.

