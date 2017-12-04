Texas Officer Shot And Killed While Serving Warrant

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has died after being shot multiple times by a suspect while serving a warrant.

A San Marcos city official said the officer, who has not been named, died Monday afternoon following the altercation in San Marcos, about 30 miles south of Austin.

A news release from the city says a suspect is in custody and is being treated for a gunshot wound after a standoff with SWAT members from the San Marcos police and Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the officer was serving the warrant with other officers and was wearing a protective vest. He died from his injuries about 3:50 p.m. after being transported to the Central Texas Medical Center.

Governor Abbott issued the following statement on the officer killed in the line of duty:

“Today we grieve for the family of the fallen San Marcos police officer, and we vow swift justice for the killer. The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect and to serve our communities, and we will never forget their sacrifices. Cecilia and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family and to the entire San Marcos Police Department.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement as well:

“Along with everyone learning of a San Marcos police officer’s murder today, I am deeply troubled and saddened. Officers around our state courageously serve and deserve our utmost honor and respect, especially during this time. Please join Angela and me as we pray for the officer’s family, the people of San Marcos, and for our law enforcement officers around the state.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)