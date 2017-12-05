A Taste Of Winter Across North Texas

Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Light Winter Precipitation, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Rain, Sleet, Snow, Texas, Weather, Weather Forecast, Winter

*Yesterday High: 84 (Record); Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 60; Normal Low: 39*

  • Record high of 84 yesterday. MUCH colder today!
  • Staying chilly through week’s end.
  • Watching upper low’s track Wednesday. Wintry mix possible, especially south of Hillsboro. Roads fine.
  • Even COLDER Wednesday!
  • Possible freeze Thursday and Friday morning.
  • Slow warm up into the weekend.
  • 1.59” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 3.67” of rain since Sept 1st…<6.44”> below normal.

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder (at least 30 degrees colder today). High: Low 50s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. 30% chance of light rain, POSSIBLY mixed with sleet toward daybreak. Low: Mid to upper 30s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold. 30% chance of light rain, POSSIBLY mixed with sleet or snow. BETTER chances south of a Comanche to Hillsboro line. High: Low to mid 40s.

wed snow A Taste Of Winter Across North Texas

(Image via National Weather Service)

Thursday: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Low: 28-33. High: 47-50.

Friday and Saturday: Sunny, continued cool. Lows: 30s; Highs: 50s.

Sunday: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: low to mid 60s

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch