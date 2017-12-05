A Taste Of Winter Across North Texas

*Yesterday High: 84 (Record); Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 60; Normal Low: 39*
- Record high of 84 yesterday. MUCH colder today!
- Staying chilly through week’s end.
- Watching upper low’s track Wednesday. Wintry mix possible, especially south of Hillsboro. Roads fine.
- Even COLDER Wednesday!
- Possible freeze Thursday and Friday morning.
- Slow warm up into the weekend.
- 1.59” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 3.67” of rain since Sept 1st…<6.44”> below normal.
Today: Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder (at least 30 degrees colder today). High: Low 50s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. 30% chance of light rain, POSSIBLY mixed with sleet toward daybreak. Low: Mid to upper 30s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy and cold. 30% chance of light rain, POSSIBLY mixed with sleet or snow. BETTER chances south of a Comanche to Hillsboro line. High: Low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Low: 28-33. High: 47-50.
Friday and Saturday: Sunny, continued cool. Lows: 30s; Highs: 50s.
Sunday: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: low to mid 60s