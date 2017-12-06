Filed Under:Harvey Weinstein, lawsuit, sexual assault

NEW YORK (AP) – Six women have filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, seeking to represent a class of “dozens, if not hundreds” of women who say they were assaulted by the movie mogul.

gettyimages 6874308781 e1507506055310 6 Women Claim Harvey Weinstein Cover Up Was Racketeering

US film producer Harvey Weinstein poses during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France, on May 23, 2017. (YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images)

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday at a federal court in New York. It claims that his actions to cover up the assaults amounted to civil racketeering.

It claims that Weinstein and the companies he worked with colluded together to conceal Weinstein’s widespread sexual harassment and assaults.

A lawyer for Weinstein declined comment.

According to the lawsuit, actresses and other women in the film industry were lured to industry events, hotel rooms, Weinstein’s home, office meetings or auditions under the pretense that they were to discuss a project.

