HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of clumsy criminals attempted to break into a school in Florida using… well, anything.

While they were unsuccessful, surveillance video captured the criminals in the act as the three men spent more than six minutes trying to break a glass door at Steinbrenner High School in Lutz, Florida.

They used just about anything they could get their hands on, which included a bicycle tire and seat, a carjack crank, what appears to be an American flag and even a case of beer cans. They also tried to kick down the glass door.

They didn’t break into the school, but they did cause at least $2,500 in damage to the window and door, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the men appear to be in the late teens or early twenties.

