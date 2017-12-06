Filed Under:#MeToo, Entertainment, Movement, Politics, Sexual Harassment, TIME Magazine, Women

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – The anti-harassment #MeToo movement has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

In the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein and other men, millions have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted.

The announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was recently fired amid harassment allegations.

Other finalists included President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Twitter confirmed to CBS News in late October that over 1.7 million tweets had included the hashtag “#MeToo,” with 85 countries that had at least 1,000 #MeToo tweets.

The hashtag was inspired by actress Alyssa Milano’s call to action on Twitter, and celebrities from Reese Witherspoon to Olympian McKayla Maroney shared their personal stories and experiences with sexual harassment.

But the original “Me Too” movement was started over a decade ago by activist Tarana Burke.

