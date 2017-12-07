DENISON (1080 KRLD) – Two young men accused in a road rage incident in Grayson County could possibly face a more strict punishment.
Jennifer Russell of Denison died this week after a year-long battle to recover her health.
Last July, investigators say these two young men hit the car Russell and her boyfriend were in. At the time, both men were charged with one count of serious bodily injury and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. With Russell’s death, that could change.
“Right now we’re looking to see if a charge of felony murder would fit in this case,” says assistant Grayson County DA Britton Brooks.
Brooks says they first have to prove that Russell died as a direct result of the injuries she sustained last July.
“We’re meeting with doctors to decide whether or not there’s causation,” says Brooks.
Russell was in and out of the hospital this past year, having multiple surgeries in an effort to recover. Her leg was amputated following the incident. On social media her friends and family say that she’s free of pain at last.