AZTEC, N.M. (CBS News/AP) – Authorities said that three people were killed, including the shooter, following a shooting at a New Mexico high school.
San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters that three people believed to be students died Thursday at Aztec High School. Authorities in New Mexico said on Twitter that the shooter was among the the deceased. There were no other injuries reported, state police added.
It was not immediately clear if the shooting happened inside of the school or who was suspected of firing the shots.
Lt. Kyle Lincoln with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office told CBS affiliate KRQE that law enforcement official are clearing the building and searching the school.
