DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wasn’t his usual self on Friday.

Jones, normally very candid when discussing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension, played things very close to the chest on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan.

When asked if he had any comment on the NFL finalizing Goodell’s new deal on Wednesday, Jones didn’t have much to say about it.

“No, I don’t really,” Jones told the G-Bag Nation. “We’re having a very important meeting here in Dallas next week, beginning Wednesday … That’s very meaningful and I’m looking forward to that.”

Jones did say that “nothing has surprised me” about the contract extension, and that he expects the extension and the league’s other issues will be among the topics of discussion at the meeting next week.

Goodell signed a five-year extension to remain commissioner through 2024.

Jones had been adamant about not rushing to come to an agreement on a contract extension with Goodell. He even threatened to sue the league to prevent the deal from happening.

