Filed Under:Dallas Mavericks, Mavericks, mavs, Nerlens Noel

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel has undergone surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, and there is no timetable for his return.

gettyimages 645405336 e1488084383761 Mavericks Center Noel Out Indefinitely After Thumb Surgery

DALLAS, TX – FEBRUARY 25: Nerlens Noel #3 of the Dallas Mavericks during play in the first quarter at American Airlines Center on February 25, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-11 Noel last played Nov. 22 at Memphis, but the injury wasn’t revealed until before a loss at Boston on Wednesday. He hasn’t played more than 5 minutes in a game since early November.

Noel signed a one-year qualifying offer as a restricted free agent after failing to get a max contract offer from the Mavericks or any other team. Dallas acquired him at the trading deadline last season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch