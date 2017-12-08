Filed Under:Anna Graham Hunter, Death Of A Salesman, Dustin Hoffman, Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood, Kathryn Rossetter, Kevin Spacey, Local TV, Matt Lauer, Sexual Harassment, Sexual harassment allegations

NEW YORK (AP)A second actress has come forward to accuse Dustin Hoffman of allegations of sexual harassment.

Kathryn Rossetter, who co-starred with Hoffman in “Death of a Salesman” on Broadway in 1983, says the Oscar-winner would grope her nightly, demand foot rubs and once pulled her slip over her head to expose her breasts in front of the crew.

Rossetter told her account in The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, which comes a month after actress Anna Graham Hunter alleged Hoffman groped her and made inappropriate comments when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1985 TV movie “Death of a Salesman.”

Hoffman’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Hoffman has previously denied abusing Hunter, saying her allegations were “not reflective of who I am.”

