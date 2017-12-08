NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Grab a coat, cover the plants and warm up the car. It’s been quite some time, but freezing temperatures are back in North Texas for the first time since January.

Anyone going outside, for just a few minutes or an extended period of time, should bundle up today and that means dressing in layers.

And as much as you take care of your body, you should also make sure that your home and vehicle are prepared for the colder weather.

Some North Texans decided it was finally time to turn on the heat yesterday — only to discover it wasn’t working. HVAC technicians had a busy night across the metroplex, trying to fix electric shortages. Workers said the problem could often be avoided by simply changing the filter on a regular basis.

The first freezing temperatures of the season can also stress your car battery and cause your tire pressure drop. Mechanics say now is also the time to start doing some winter prep work — like checking your radiator and coolant level.

One woman outside a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) station near Mockingbird Lane had a pretty good grasp of the weather conditions. “It’s freezing. It’s freezing. She’s freezing. We’re freezing,” she said before confirming how she properly prepared. “I have on some stockings and I have on my pants and I have on my sweater… I have a lot of layers on.”

There was a point when the lightest of flurries fell across North Texas on Thursday afternoon, but there was measurable snowfall in many parts of South and Southeast Texas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports snow from San Antonio into East Texas — with snow in the San Antonio area measuring up to 2.5 inches late Thursday night. During that same time period there were about 63,000 customers reported to have lost power due to the storm.

Officials at the Houston-Galveston NWS office measured 1 to 1.5 inches of snow. Up to 3 inches of snow was expected in the Corpus Christi area by Friday morning.