DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tributes are pouring in to pay respects to Dallas philanthropist Ruth Altshuler, who died this week at age 93.

Altshuler was active in a number of civic efforts to improve the Dallas community.

Earlier this year, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas honored her along with a message from former First Lady Laura Bush.

“She was the first woman to ever serve on a Dallas grand jury. And it happened to be the one that heard the case of Jack Ruby. 50 years later, she chaired the service of commemoration on the anniversary of President Kennedy’s death,” said Bush at the event.

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas also released a statement regarding Altshuler’s passing:

“We at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas are heartbroken about the loss of our beloved friend and generous community leader. Ruth Altshuler’s legacy and impact will live on forever. She’s touched countless hearts and lives and will be greatly missed.”

In a statement, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush remembered Altshuler for teaching lessons and being a great leader:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend, Ruth Altshuler. Dallas has lost an outstanding civic leader in Ruth. Ruth taught us the lessons of philanthropy, service, and friendship. She was charming, humble, talented, generous, and funny. We loved being with her, and we will miss her. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Ken, her family, and her many friends.”

Mayor Mike Rawlings also posted his thoughts on Altshuler on Facebook, saying she was one of the strongest, most-selfless people in Dallas history.