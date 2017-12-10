Filed Under:Blue Mound Road, Deadly Crash, Fort Worth, Local TV, MedStar
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead and four others are in critical condition after a rollover crash in Fort Worth.

MedStar says the crash happened in the 9700 block of Blue Mound Road Sunday evening.

At least one vehicle is involved in the crash, but officials haven’t said what kind of vehicle is involved.

One child is being taken by ground to Cooke Children’s Hospital. A seventh person is listed as being in serious condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

