CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas Christian school, open for nearly four decades, is in danger of closing its doors. It needs to raise around half a million dollars in just months.

Principal Elaine Marchant knows time is ticking to save her beloved Carrollton Christian Academy, or CCA.

When the school relocated, it left behind $11 million worth of investments. It now needs $400,000 by the end of the school year.

CCA has been in partnership with First United Methodist Church, or FUMC, for over three decades, but Marchant says CCA was forced out, and a new school, Trivium Academy, moved in.

“It was a business decision for them to get more money from a state-funded school that could pay higher rent,” said Marchant.

Pat Harrington’s daughter, Ashlee, is a senior who’s on track to become class valedictorian, which is one of many milestones now in jeopardy.

“So there’ll be no yearbook. There’ll be no walking across the stage. There’ll be no valedictorian speech – no prom, no senior class trip – gone,” said Harrington.

FUMC leadership emailed CBS11 a statement that says in part, “Following months of conversations concerning their declining student enrollment and finances, FUMC notified CCA that their month-to-month lease would end… we are praying they will be able to raise the funds necessary to complete the school year.”

CCA moved down the street to Carrollton Church of the Nazarene. Marchant says after that relocation over a year ago, enrollment dropped from 250 students to less than 100.

The school’s closing would be a double loss to Harrington. “My wife works at the school, so she could lose her job,” he said.

For now, Marchant is relying on prayer and hope.

“Ultimately, my faith is in the Lord. My trust is that there is a greater plan,” said Marchant.

Parents and alumni have reached out, asking Marchant how they can help. Harrington started a GoFundMe page that has raised about $5,000 so far.