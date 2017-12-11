CBS Local — A family’s toy review videos, starring their six-year-old son, has turned the youngster into one of the richest YouTube stars online.

Ryan, the star of Ryan ToysReview, finished in the Top 10 of Forbes’ highest-paid YouTube stars in the world this year. The six-year-old’s massively popular channel has reportedly earned $11 million in 2017.

The channel has attracted a huge following of parents and children who watch Ryan test out new toys and give his thoughts on them. Ryan ToysReview started in 2015 when the boy was only four; it now has over 10 million subscribers and his videos were reportedly viewed over eight billion times during the 12-month period Forbes was tracking them.

“He loves Cars, Trains, Thomas and friends, Lego, Superheroes, Disney toys, open surprise eggs, play doh , Pixar Disney cars , Disney Planes, monster trucks, minions, playtime at the fun, family fun adventure and so much more!,” Ryan’s parents write on the family’s YouTube channel.

Ryan’s family says the child star was inspired by watching other children and programs on YouTube and wanted to join the party. “One day, he asked me, ‘How come I’m not on YouTube when all the other kids are?’ So we just decided — yeah, we can do that. Then, we took him to the store to get his very first toy — I think it was a Lego train set — and it all started from there,” the boy’s mother said, via TubeFilter.

The family, who decided to keep their last name and location a secret for their son’s safety, says the show will only go on as long as Ryan continues to enjoy it. Once the youngster gets bored with his hit show, his parents say Ryan stop giving out the multi-million-dollar reviews.