Filed Under:Christopher Hahn-Collins, Help Me, kidnapped, Kidnapped woman, Oregon, Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man authorities say kidnapped a woman and her child and held them at their home has been arrested after he took her to a store and she mouthed the words “help me” to several people.

Help Me, Kidnapped Woman Mouths, Is Rescued

Christopher Hahn-Collins (Photo credit: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Hahn-Collins, 25, of Salem, is scheduled for a hearing Monday afternoon at Marion County Circuit Court. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday Hahn-Collins had broken into the woman’s home on Friday, and when she and her child returned there, he held them at knifepoint overnight and into Saturday. The unidentified woman convinced Hahn-Collins to take her to the store, where she was rescued by deputies who had been called to the scene.

Detectives say Hahn-Collins and the victims didn’t know each other previously. He’s charged with kidnapping and other crimes.

