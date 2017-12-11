DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Less than a week after Chad Morris left for the head coaching job at Arkansas, SMU didn’t have to look very far to find it’s next head coach.

Sonny Dykes, the former head coach of the University of California and current member of TCU’s coaching staff, has agreed to be the Mustangs head coach, according to multiple reports.

BREAKING: A source tells @SportsDayDFW that SMU and former Cal coach Sonny Dykes have agreed to a deal to make him the Mustangs' next head coach. Story to come shortly — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) December 11, 2017

Adam Grosbard of the Dallas Morning News was the first to report the agreement.

Dykes spent the 2017 season with the Horned Frogs as an offensive analyst and consultant after four seasons with Cal.

Dykes is the son of former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes.

Dykes, whose hiring has yet to be announced by SMU, finished 19-30 in four seasons at Cal after going 22-15 in three years at Louisiana Tech. He spent seven seasons as an offensive assistant at Texas Tech, his alma mater. Dykes joined Mike Leach’s staff in 2000, the season after his dad left.

According to Grosbard, SMU will announce its next head coach at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Miller Event Center.