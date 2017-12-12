CBS 11Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
Filed Under:Devin Hester, Kickoff return, Kickoff return for a touchdown, NFL

CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Hester, the all-purpose speedster who holds the NFL record for kick return touchdowns with 20, has announced his retirement from the NFL.

4590816901 Kick Return Ace Devin Hester Retires From NFL

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

In a post on social media, the 35-year-old Hester said had realized it was time.

“Good news: Commissioner Goodell, you can put the kickoff back at the 30,” Hester wrote. “Bad news: Y’all will have to find a new favorite returner.”

Hester played for Atlanta, Baltimore and Seattle, but his best years were with the Chicago Bears, which took him in the second round (57th overall) out of Miami in 2006. At the end of his rookie season, he took the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl 92 yards for a touchdown against Indianapolis, though the Colts won the game.

He is the third-leading punt returner in NFL history and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2014.

