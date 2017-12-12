Filed Under:donovan mcnabb, Eric Davis, Eric Weinberger, espn, Heath Evans, Ike Taylor, Marc Watts, Marshall Faulk, NFL Network, Warren Sapp

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame player Marshall Faulk and two other NFL Network analysts were suspended after a woman who worked as a wardrobe stylist at the network accused them of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit.

108852287 NFL Network Suspends Analysts Over Sexual Misconduct Suit

The NFL on Tuesday identified the three as Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans. They have been “suspended from their duties at NFL Network pending an investigation into these allegations,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger, former NFL Network analysts Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis, and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, and former NFL Network employee Marc Watts also are named in the lawsuit.

Weinberger is president of the Bill Simmons Media Group and was placed on leave, according to a statement given to the New York Times . McNabb and Davis now work as ESPN radio contributors.

455115912 NFL Network Suspends Analysts Over Sexual Misconduct Suit

WESTWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Former professional football player Donovan McNabb attends the ‘Forgotten Four: The Integration Of Pro Football’ screening presented by EPIX & UCLA at Royce Hall, UCLA on September 9, 2014 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for EPIX)

“We are investigating, and McNabb and Davis will not appear on our networks as that investigation proceeds,” ESPN spokesman Josh Krulewitz said Tuesday.

None of the men named immediately responded to messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Cantor worked at NFL Network for a decade until she was fired in October 2016. In the suit against NFL Enterprises, she alleges age and sex discrimination, sexual harassment that created a hostile work environment, wrongful termination and defamation.

“The supervisors knew about it, the supervisors observed it,” Cantor’s lawyer, Laura Horton, told The New York Times on Monday. “It was insidious in this particular environment.”

Cantor filed an amended complaint Monday to the original suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in October.

Cantor said in the suit that Faulk fondled and groped her and asked “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life. Cantor said she received inappropriate and sexually explicit texts from Weinberger, McNabb, Taylor and Evans.

warrensapp NFL Network Suspends Analysts Over Sexual Misconduct Suit

Warren Sapp at Super Bowl 49 media day in Phoenix, AZ (Photo by J.Burkett, CBSDFW.COM)

Faulk starred for the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. The running back was the NFL’s MVP in 2000 and won a Super Bowl with the Rams in the 2000 game. He retired in 2005.

Taylor spent 12 seasons as a cornerback with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Evans, a fullback, was in the league for 10 seasons, mostly with Seattle, New England and New Orleans.

The lawsuit and suspensions are the latest in a wave of sexual misconduct allegations against prominent men in politics, entertainment and media.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch