Filed Under:Alabama, Alabama election, Alabama Senate, Kayla Moore, Roy Moore, Roy Moore's Wife

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (AP) — The wife of embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore fought back against accusations that her husband doesn’t support blacks or Jews, saying at one point that one of their attorneys “is a Jew.”

gettyimages 890658806 Roy Moores Wife: One Of Our Attorneys Is A Jew

MIDLAND CITY, AL – DECEMBER 11: Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore stands behind his wife Kayla Moore as she speaks during a campaign event at Jordan’s Activity Barn on December 11, 2017 in Midland City, Alabama. Mr. Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in tomorrow’s special election for the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Speaking at a campaign rally Monday night in Midland City, Alabama, Kayla Moore pointed out that her husband appointed the first black marshal to the state Supreme Court. She said they also have many friends who are black.

But she raised the most eyebrows in her defense against claims that her husband, who’s a Republican, is anti-Semitic.

“Well, one of our attorneys is a Jew,” Kayla Moore said. “We have very close friends who are Jewish and rabbis.”

Roy Moore’s campaign has been rocked by accusations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s. He’s running against Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday’s special election.

