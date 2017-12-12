HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Houston 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with illegally distributing explosive-making information and attempting to support the Islamic State organization.

As a result, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is renewing his call to pass the Expatriate Terrorist Act, which he introduced earlier this year. Cruz said the bill would allow the U.S. government to revoke the citizenship of Americans who knowingly join or provide material support to foreign terrorist organizations such as ISIS.

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, a U.S. citizen, was arrested on Dec. 8 following an undercover FBI operation.

A statement says Damlarkaya said he intended to travel overseas and fight for IS and said he tried to get to Syria twice. He told agents that he would commit a U.S. attack if efforts to travel overseas failed.

It also says Damlarkaya provided to alleged IS supporters a formula for explosive Triacetone Triperoxide and instructions how to use it in a pressure cooker device containing shrapnel.

Sen. Cruz said the charges against Damlarkaya are deeply concerning.

He said, “Americans who pledge their allegiance to terrorist organizations forfeit their rights as citizens. We must act decisively in dealing with the threat of radical Islamic terrorism, and Congress and the administration should swiftly respond with a comprehensive, bold, and effective strategy to combat this violent extremism at home and abroad.”

Sen. Cruz called the charge a stark reminder that radical Islamic terror continues to pose a real threat to Americans across the U.S. including in Texas and must be taken seriously.”We are grateful for the FBI, DOJ and other law enforcement agents who worked to identify and apprehend him,” Sen. Cruz said.

If convicted, Damlarkaya faces a possible 20-year maximum prison term. The U.S. has designated IS as a terrorist organization.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)