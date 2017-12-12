Filed Under:College Football, NCAA Football, SMU, Sonny Dykes, Texas

DALLAS (AP) – Sonny Dykes was already back in Texas. Now he’s a head coach in his home state for the first time.

gettyimages 610209502 Sonny Dykes Next Coaching Shot Comes In Home State At SMU

File Photo: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the California Golden Bears (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Dykes was introduced at SMU on Tuesday, telling a story of cheering for the Mustangs at old Southwest Conference rival Texas Tech in the early 1980s. That was before his late dad, Spike Dykes, started a long tenure leading the Red Raiders.

The 48-year-old is back as a head coach a year after he was fired at Cal, having spent the past season as an offensive consultant under Gary Patterson at TCU.

Dykes will coach SMU (7-5) against one of his former teams, Louisiana Tech, in the Frisco Bowl near Dallas next week.

He turned around the Bulldogs before joining the Golden Bears, coaching 2016 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Jared Goff. Dykes takes over for Chad Morris, who left the Mustangs for Arkansas after three seasons.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

