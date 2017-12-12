DALLAS (AP) – Sonny Dykes was already back in Texas. Now he’s a head coach in his home state for the first time.
Dykes was introduced at SMU on Tuesday, telling a story of cheering for the Mustangs at old Southwest Conference rival Texas Tech in the early 1980s. That was before his late dad, Spike Dykes, started a long tenure leading the Red Raiders.
The 48-year-old is back as a head coach a year after he was fired at Cal, having spent the past season as an offensive consultant under Gary Patterson at TCU.
Dykes will coach SMU (7-5) against one of his former teams, Louisiana Tech, in the Frisco Bowl near Dallas next week.
He turned around the Bulldogs before joining the Golden Bears, coaching 2016 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Jared Goff. Dykes takes over for Chad Morris, who left the Mustangs for Arkansas after three seasons.
