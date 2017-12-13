Surfing in Plano? Yes, you read that right… but at this spot, there’s no ocean required!

Eat See Play’s Taryn Jones heads to City Surf Fitness where they’re combining full body workouts with surf boards.

“This is such a cool workout because it has a component you don’t get everywhere else” Explains London Fish, owner of the Plano location.

“You know you are balancing on a surfboard while you are doing everything you can do on the floor.”

This out of the box- or rather, on the board idea- is a great way to shake up your fitness routine.

Pros are welcome but you don’t have to be an expert to jump on a board.

The trainers at city surf will gear you up- to get in shape, even if you’ve never ridden a wave.

“A common misconception is that you have to be in shape when you get here and that you have to have balance when you come in here-

but really you dont have to have anything…

We just request that you have an open mind and a positive attitude and the rest will really take care of itself.” Says, London.

At City Surf- they’re not just doing one workout.

With eight different classes, they’ve got something for everyone.

“We’ve got cardio and strength we’ve got all strength. We’ve got circuits, yoga, we’ve got a little bit of everything.” Explains, London.

Ready to test the water? City Surf is making it easy and offers your first class free of charge.

After your fist time hopping on- its easy to get hooked on hanging ten in North Texas.

Owner London Fish tells us why people keep on coming back-

“Anyone who walks in the door will instantly feel the family dynamic from all of our members that we currently have….

Thats probably the number one compliment that we get.”

