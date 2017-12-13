By Jeff Paul
Filed Under:Alyssa Pimentel, Cedar Hill, Deadly Crash, DWI crash, Horace Shaw III, Isaiah Perez, Local TV

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBS11) – He lost the love of his life and the baby son he was expected to welcome into the world.

Isaiah Perez was traveling along Highway 67 with his pregnant girlfriend Alyssa Pimentel when investigators said a drunk driver crashed into them from behind.

acouple Man Who Survived Deadly DWI Crash Speaks

Isaiah Perez and Alyssa Pimente (Isaiah Perez)

“I didn’t feel it. I didn’t see nothing,” said Perez. “I just woke up on the ground like somebody hit you on the back of the head.”

Police said the driver who hit them was off-duty Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter Horace Shaw.

screen shot 2017 12 13 at 5 43 03 pm Man Who Survived Deadly DWI Crash Speaks

Horace Shaw – Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter (Dallas Fire-Rescue)

Perez remembers waking up after the crash, seeing his girlfriend across the highway and trying to run to her rescue.

“She said she loved me. But other than that, I just seen her fade away,” said Perez.

While his leg is broken, his neck is fractured and he is covered in bruises, Perez’s pain goes much deeper.

avictim Man Who Survived Deadly DWI Crash Speaks

Isaiah Perez – crash victim (Jeff Paul – CBS11)

He said he was expecting to welcome his son into the world on Christmas Day.

“I just miss them. I feel like, to be honest, it feels like a dream. I could just wake up here or just go use the restroom or something and she’ll be walking by,” said Perez.

Shaw is now in the Dallas County Jail where he faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.           

“If he was messed up, he should have got a ride from someone else,” said Perez. 

The 21-year-old cannot help but think of how it could have played out differently.

“Should have been her staying alive and me actually getting hurt,” said Perez.

Urging people to not drink and drive goes without saying. But Perez also hopes people watching understand how fast their world can change.

“Love your family like there’s not tomorrow,” said Perez. “I just miss girl. I miss her giggle and her smile and I was happy to have my son. She’ll always be by my side.”

The Pimentel family asked for privacy but released a statement saying their grief is immeasurable and that they are disappointed to hear police say the driver was a firefighter.

screen shot 2017 12 13 at 5 04 09 pm Man Who Survived Deadly DWI Crash Speaks

statement from Pimentel famliy

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch