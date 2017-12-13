Filed Under:Delta Tau Delta, fraternity suspended, Hazing, Local TV, TCU

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Delta Tau Delta, a fraternity at TCU has been suspended over reports of hazing.

The national headquarters of the fraternity has elected to close the Epsilon Beta chapter.

TCU released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

The national headquarters of Delta Tau Delta has elected to close the Epsilon Beta Chapter at Texas Christian University. TCU expects student organizations to abide by the Student Code of Conduct, the Student Organization Handbook and policies of the national and international fraternal organization.

