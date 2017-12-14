Filed Under:Dallas weather, Dan Brounoff, DFW Weather, Fort Worth weather, krld

*Yesterday’s High: 77; Normal High: 57; Normal Low: 37*

Headlines:

  • Cooler temperatures today and tomorrow, but only seasonable.
  • Clouds will increase Saturday.
  • Decent and quick shot of rain late Saturday into early Sunday.
  • Sunshine rapidly returns Sunday and sticks around through most of next week.
  • Possible BIG weather change toward Christmas weekend! Stay tuned.
  • 2.35” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 3.67” of rain since Sept 1st…<7.20”> below normal.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: Near 60. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Light freeze away from DFW. Low: 31-37. Wind: North 5-10.

Friday: Sunny and continued cool. High: Mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, windy and slightly warmer. Rain chances (60%) increasing by afternoon and evening. High: Near 60.

Sunday: Morning showers, afternoon sun. High: Low to mid 60s.

Monday – Wednesday: Sunny, with cool mornings (40s) and pleasant afternoons (60s).

