*Yesterday’s High: 77; Normal High: 57; Normal Low: 37*
Headlines:
- Cooler temperatures today and tomorrow, but only seasonable.
- Clouds will increase Saturday.
- Decent and quick shot of rain late Saturday into early Sunday.
- Sunshine rapidly returns Sunday and sticks around through most of next week.
- Possible BIG weather change toward Christmas weekend! Stay tuned.
- 2.35” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 3.67” of rain since Sept 1st…<7.20”> below normal.
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: Near 60. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Light freeze away from DFW. Low: 31-37. Wind: North 5-10.
Friday: Sunny and continued cool. High: Mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, windy and slightly warmer. Rain chances (60%) increasing by afternoon and evening. High: Near 60.
Sunday: Morning showers, afternoon sun. High: Low to mid 60s.
Monday – Wednesday: Sunny, with cool mornings (40s) and pleasant afternoons (60s).