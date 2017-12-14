SAGINAW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old boy was killed after being backed over by a vehicle in Saginaw around 11:00 a.m. Thursday.
Police said it happened outside a home in the 600 block of Carriage Lane.
Police said while the child’s father was backing out of the driveway, his son Luke Rodriguez, walked into the vehicle’s path and was struck.
The boy was rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital by CareFlite but he didn’t survive.
The investigation continues but police say they do not anticipate filing criminal charges.