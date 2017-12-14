Filed Under:child backed over, child run over, driveway death, Local TV, Saginaw police

SAGINAW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old boy was killed after being backed over by a vehicle in Saginaw around 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police said it happened outside a home in the 600 block of Carriage Lane.

Police said while the child’s father was backing out of the driveway, his son Luke Rodriguez, walked into the vehicle’s path and was struck.

The boy was rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital by CareFlite but he didn’t survive.

The investigation continues but police say they do not anticipate filing criminal charges.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch