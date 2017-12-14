GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBS11) – Grapevine, Texas is counting down days to Christmas. With 10 days remaining, it is gearing up for a round of visitors who come by to experience Christmas in Texas. It is, after all, the Christmas Capital of Texas.

“Several years ago the Texas State Senate officially declared Grapevine as the Christmas Capital of Texas,” Leigh Lyons of Grapevine Conventions and Visitor’s Bureau said.

With an average temperature of 55 degrees in December, it is no North Pole! But it comes close, with Santa and its elves, and train ride on the Polar Express.

The city is built on the Grapevine Prairie and gets its name from the Mustang grapes. It welcomed settlers from Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee in 1844.

“Grapevine is actually the first settlement in Tarrant County,” Lyons said.

A piece of history is preserved in a log cabin right in front of the Grapevine City Hall. The Torian cabin is been here for several years, after it was moved for its original location four miles away. The Grapevine night watchman at the top of the dome, keeps watch on the festivities down below.

“It’s a great spot to see how the first settlers lived in North Texas,” Lyons said.

One-point-five million visitors enjoy the festivities during the season.

Dana Halpin of Frisco loves coming here.

“During the holidays, we love coming here,” she said. “It’s festive and fun and my kids love it.”