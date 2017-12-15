ARLINGTON (1080 KRLD) – Police are warning DFW drivers about a used car scam
The Arlington Police Department along with the Tarrant Regional Auto Crimes Task Force and other agencies recently found that the odometers of several older vehicles for sale had been ‘rolled back’, especially in 2007 and older models.
Odometer rollback is illegal. According to the DMV, it’s done by changing or altering the mileage readings on a vehicle to make it appear to have a lower total mileage. Often, this results in the customer paying thousands of dollars more than the vehicle is actually worth.
Officials say if you’re in the market for a used car this holiday season, do some research before you buy.
They say the best way to protect yourself is to run a car’s VIN number through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s website.