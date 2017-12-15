STEPHENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Stephenville have arrested a 26-year-old man for the shooting of a Tarleton State University student. Shawn Layton was apprehended at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities stated that Jamie Richards was attacked inside of her home at the Oak Tree West Apartments, located in the 2200 block of West Lingleville Road, on Sunday night. The 19-year-old college student was found by neighbors early Monday with a gunshot wound to her face.

Dr. Loren Boren, Tarleton State University’s vice president for student affairs, had issued a statement that said:

The university is saddened by this incident, and our thoughts are with Jamie Richards and her family at this distressing time. We wish her a complete and quick recovery.

Layton was taken into custody in the 1100 block of West Hyman Street. Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting and, according to jail reocrds, his bond has not yet been set. Layton has also been charged with the possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.