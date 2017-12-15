ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Chris Martin to a 2-year contract, the team announced Friday.

The 31-year-old pitcher returns to the US after spending the past two seasons playing for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

Martin (6’8″) previously played with the Colorado Rockies (2014) and New York Yankees (2015) before signing in Japan.

According to the Rangers, Martin was twice selected in MLB’s June draft by Detroit (18th round in 2004) and Colorado (21st round in 2005), but did not sign either time and was eventually signed by Boston after pitching for the Grand Prairie AirHogs in the independent American Association in 2010.

Martin pitched at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, but left the game for a few years after suffering a shoulder injury in 2006.

