Collin

Allen
12/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Raintree Healthcare, 919 Medical Dr.
12/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 205 Central Expressway N
12/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lowe’s, 1010 W. McDermott Dr
1/2/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 205 Central Expressway N
1/10/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., PFS, 505 Millennium Dr
1/15/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 205 Central Expressway N

McKinney
12/18/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Baylor Medical Center at McKinney, 5252 W. University Drive
12/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter McKinney Branch, 1450 Red Bud Blvd
12/23/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chili’s McKinney, 7675 S Custer Rd
12/28/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Medical City McKinney, 4500 Medical Center Drive
1/10/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of McKinney, 201 West Louisiana Street
1/11/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of McKinney, 201 West Louisiana Street

Plano
12/19/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical City Plano, 3901 West 15th Street
12/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Preston Park Plaza, 4975 Preston Park Blvd., Suite 15
12/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Plano Super Bowl, 2521 Avenue K
12/27/2017: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center, 5801 W. Parker Rd
12/29/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano, 1100 Allied Drive
12/30/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Shops At Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd, Suite 1000
1/2/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Plano, 4700 Alliance Blvd.
_______________

Dallas

Addison
1/8/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Zurich North America, 15303 Dallas Parkway

Coppell
1/12/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Victory Place at Coppell, 550 N Denton Tap Rd

Dallas
12/19/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Internal Revenue Service, 4050 Alpha Rd.
12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 4800 Harry Hines
12/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., NorthPark Center, 8687 N Central Expy.
12/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Toyota of Dallas, 2610 Forest Lane
1/2/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Equinox Highland Park, 4023 Oak Lawn Ave.
1/4/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Villa Piana Apartments, 13500 Noel Road
1/8/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 4800 Harry Hines
1/9/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., College of Health Care Professions, 8390 LBJ Freeway, Suite 300
1/11/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bryan Tower, 2001 Bryan Street
1/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trammell Crow Center, 2010 Flora Street
1/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Alta Maple Station, 5522 Maple Ave.
1/13/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pike West Commerce, 444 W. Commerce St.
1/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 534 West 10th Street
1/15/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 4800 Harry Hines

Desoto
1/12/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Desoto Recreation Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road

Duncanville
12/29/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd

Garland
12/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Prism Electric, Inc., 2985 Market St.
12/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Best Buy Store 1412, 3171 N George Bush Fwy
1/11/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jack L. May Field Operations Complex, 2343 Forest Lane

Irving
12/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Las Colinas Medical Center, 6800 N. MacArthur Blvd.
12/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valley View Municipal Complex, 333 Valley View Ln

Mesquite
1/15/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lowe’s, 4444 N. Galloway

Richardson
12/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Genpact, 3101 E. President George Bush Hwy
12/24/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Torah, 720 West Lookout Drive
1/5/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., McDonald’s Campbell Rd. In Richardson, 170 W. Campbell Rd.

Rowlett
12/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rowlett Health and Rehabilitation Center, 9300 Lakeview Parkway
_______________

Denton

Carrollton
12/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Carrollton, 4343 N. Josey Lane
1/3/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Carrollton City Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane

Denton
1/4/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Toyota Denton, 4100 S. I-35 E. Frontage Rd.

Flower Mound
1/6/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., FM9 Building, 3411 Peters Colony Road
1/7/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., FM9 Building, 3411 Peters Colony Road
1/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Flower Mound, 1901 Timber Creek, Education Building A

Frisco
12/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Forest Park Medical Center, 5500 Frisco Square Blvd
12/29/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Half Price Books, 3221 Preston Rd.

Little Elm
1/4/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Retractable Tech, 511 Lobo Lane
1/9/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lowe’s Store 2567, 2773 East El Dorado

Pilot Point
12/28/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilot Point City Hall, 102 E. Main Street

The Colony
12/27/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nebraska Furniture Mart, 5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr.
_______________

Ellis

Waxahachie
12/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waxahachie Family YMCA, 100 YMCA Dr
1/5/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lowe’s Waxahachie, 1420 N. Hwy 77
_______________

Jack

Jacksboro
1/4/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 200 N Knox
_______________

Johnson

Cleburne
12/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cleburne Ford, 3800 North Main Street
_______________

Navarro

Corsicana
1/4/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 320 N.15th
_______________

Parker

Weatherford
12/23/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Weatherford Target, 122 E Interstate 20
12/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lowe’s Weatherford, 118 E. Interstate 20
_______________

Rockwall

Rockwall
12/30/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Half Price Books Rockwall, 959 I-30
1/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lowe’s Rockwall, 851 N. Steger Town Dr
_______________

Smith

Tyler
1/12/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Tyler- South, 5701 South Broadway
_______________

Tarrant

Arlington
12/18/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical City Arlington, 3301 Matlock Rd
12/26/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lowe’s – Arlington, 1000 W. Arbrook Blvd.

Fort Worth
12/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cabela’s, 12901 Cabela Drive
12/26/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 4720 SW Loop 820
12/27/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Baylor All Saints Medical Center, 1400 8th Avenue
1/3/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., BJ’S Restaurant Alliance # 496, 9401 Sage Meadow Trail
1/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 201 Thornhill Dr

Hurst
12/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lowe’s Store 0533, 770 Grapevine Hwy

Keller
1/15/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lowe’s of Keller, 600 North Tarrant Parkway

Mansfield
12/28/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 201 Hwy 287 North
1/13/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Life Time Fitness, 1551 Debbie Lane

Watauga
12/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fitness Now, 6801 Rufe Snow Road #300
_______________

How to donate blood or platelets
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

