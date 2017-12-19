Filed Under:Amber Alert, Houston Police, Local TV, missing baby, Shanally Flores

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an infant girl in Houston who was reported missing after her mother was found fatally stabbed.

Houston police began searching for Shanally Flores after officers found her mother’s body in her north Houston apartment around noon on Tuesday.

screen shot 2017 12 19 at 7 35 10 pm Amber Alert Issued For Houston Infant After Moms Stabbing

Shanally Flores (Houston PD)

Police believe the infant girl is with her father, Thomas Bernardez, who is considered by investigators as a possible suspect in the death of Shanally’s mother.

Bernardez, from Honduras, is believed to be driving a 2000 Blue Toyota Celica with a black hood and with Texas license plate CM7-L340.

Houston police did not immediately release the name of Shanally’s mother.

