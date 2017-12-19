DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After a closed-door executive session, Dallas County Commissioners named Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Marian Brown as the interim sheriff.

Current Sheriff Lupe Valdez announced earlier this month that she is stepping down to run for governor.

Brown is one of the candidates seeking to complete the unexpired term of Valdez. She will face Constable Roy Williams for the Democratic nomination, but today said she’s grateful for the opportunity. “There’s a word that says to whom much is given much is required. That is a word to which I ascribe. It is a word to which I hold others accountable,” she told the commissioner’s court.

Brown told county leaders that the confidence placed in her is something she takes seriously. “I don’t discount the enormity of the responsibility that has been entrusted to me today,” she said. “I’m excited about the challenges that lie ahead. I look forward to working with this court as well as the community to continue providing excellent service to the citizens of Dallas County.”

Chief Mirian Brown named @DallasCountyTx Sheriff 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DSQnIT1Yn0 — Judge Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 19, 2017

Brown, 52, was the first African-American woman hired by the Duncanville Police Department and spent more than two decades there. She began her tenure with the DSO in 2014 and is currently the Chief Deputy in charge of General Services.

Brown will be officially sworn as Sheriff at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The general election for the officer of Sheriff will be held in November. Deputy Aaron Meek and Detective Chad Prda are vying for the Republican nomination.