CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
UPDATED | December 19, 2017  11:04 AM
Filed Under:Chief Deputy Marian Brown, Dallas County Sheriff, Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, Dallas County Sheriff's Department, Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Live TV, Lupe Valdez, Marian Brown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After a closed-door executive session, Dallas County Commissioners named Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Marian Brown as the interim sheriff.

Current Sheriff Lupe Valdez announced earlier this month that she is stepping down to run for governor.

Brown is one of the candidates seeking to complete the unexpired term of Valdez. She will face Constable Roy Williams for the Democratic nomination, but today said she’s grateful for the opportunity. “There’s a word that says to whom much is given much is required. That is a word to which I ascribe. It is a word to which I hold others accountable,” she told the commissioner’s court.

Brown told county leaders that the confidence placed in her is something she takes seriously. “I don’t discount the enormity of the responsibility that has been entrusted to me today,” she said. “I’m excited about the challenges that lie ahead. I look forward to working with this court as well as the community to continue providing excellent service to the citizens of Dallas County.”

Brown, 52, was the first African-American woman hired by the Duncanville Police Department and spent more than two decades there. She began her tenure with the DSO in 2014 and is currently the Chief Deputy in charge of General Services.

Brown will be officially sworn as Sheriff at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The general election for the officer of Sheriff will be held in November. Deputy Aaron Meek and Detective Chad Prda are vying for the Republican nomination.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch