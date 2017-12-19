DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A jet engine cowling fell off the back of a big rig on I-635 in Irving this morning, blocking traffic for several hours.
Irving police say the accident with the massive chunk of metal happened around 8:15 Tuesday morning in the eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway near MacArthur Blvd.
Several lanes were blocked while Irving Police investigated the crash and worked to get the cowling out of the way.
Police say the cowling was on the back of a big rig trailer and did not clear the bridge at MacArthur.
No one was hurt.