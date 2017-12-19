CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Happy Holidays, Local TV, The Foote Files

(CBS11) – I would like to take this opportunity to wish our CBSDFW.com readers a very Happy Holiday season. The season is always a great time to pause for time to count our blessings, give thanks where needed, and spend time with family and loved ones.

The one song that comes to mind about counting blessings is the song written and composed by Irving Berlin, “Count Your Blessings (Instead Of Sheep).”

Today it is thought of as a Christmas song but nothing in the lyrics refer to the Christmas season. It is a song about reminding people to remember how they have been blessed rather than dwell on short-term problems or issues.

Berlin came up with the idea for this song from a personal experience he had dealing with insomnia caused by stress. His doctor recommended that he “count his blessings” as a way to minimize the insomnia.

In 1954, Paramount Pictures filmed and distributed White Christmas starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, and directed by Michael Curtiz. The song is performed in the movie by Crosby and Clooney’s characters (Bob Wallace and Betty Haynes) as a way of furthering their personal relationship, which had been a bit strained!

The song goes like this:

“When I’m worried and I can’t sleep
I count my blessings instead of sheep
And I fall asleep counting my blessings
When my bankroll is getting small
I think of when I had none at all
And I fall asleep counting my blessings

I think about a nursery and I picture curly heads
And one by one I count them as they slumber in their beds
If you’re worried and you can’t sleep
Just count your blessings instead of sheep
And you’ll fall asleep counting your blessings”

Other performers for this song included Eddie Fisher, Andy Williams, Tammy Wynette, Jimmy Durante, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Barry Manilow and Johnny Mathis. The Eddy Fisher version hit #5 on the Billboard charts.

Happy Holidays to all of you and be sure to count your blessings!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch