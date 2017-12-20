LONDON (CBSDFW.COM) – If you really like taking selfies there’s a café you need to check out.
They’re doing something different at the Tea Terrace café in London — the baristas there are making selfieccinos. What’s that you ask? A selfieccino is a hot chocolate or cappuccino made with a frothy selfie pic of the purchaser (or whatever pic they want) on top.
Customers send in a picture, via a messaging app, that is uploaded into a cappuccino machine that scans the photo and then etches the image on the froth using flavorless food coloring.
It takes about four minutes for the masterpiece starring you to be born and it’ll cost you about $7.50.
Right now the selfieccinos are only available in London, but the café there is planning to trademark the term and take their unique drinks to other locations.