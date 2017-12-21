DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Downtown Dallas has a whole new look.

AT&T flipped the switch on that new look for it’s national headquarters Thursday night.

106,544 exterior LED bulbs and 190 floodlights illuminated the night sky in AT&T blue and white.

“Dallas has one of the most celebrated skylines. This new lighting feature at our headquarters joins several prominently lit buildings downtown. But it now brings life to an otherwise dark corner of our skyline,” said Mike Peterson, regional vice president, External Affairs, AT&T. “This extraordinary design work from nearly 40 professionals took over 1,000 hours to finalize. And it shows. We’re excited to debut this just in time for the holidays.”

Its design is unlike any other in the area.

The combination of linear lights along the building’s edges and floodlighting on the facade give way to customization. The linear lighting can change to nearly any color, while the flood lighting can tune from warm to cool white tones, AT&T explained in a news release.

Since each LED bulb can be controlled individually, you can expect to see some spectacular displays. Holidays, championship games, and national awareness events will all influence the color and design of the building’s lights.

AT&T said it made the change for safety and to beautify downtown Dallas.