MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Items associated with Elvis Presley are on the auction block, including the rocker’s rocking chair from the Jungle Room at Graceland.

Graceland said in a news release the wood and maroon vinyl rocking chair is estimated to bring $10,000 to $15,000, with a minimum bid of $5,000. Bids can be entered on the auction’s website.

The auction includes 271 items such as clothing, jewelry, autographs, concert memorabilia and Hollywood items. All items are from third-party collectors.

The auction will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the theater at The Guest House at Graceland during the celebration of Presley’s birthday.

