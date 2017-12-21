Filed Under:Facebook, fake news, news feed, social media
(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it is changing how it identifies “fake news” stories on its platform to a more effective system.

The social-media network had put “disputed” labels on stories that fact-checkers found false. Instead, now it will bring up “related articles” next to the false stories that give context from fact-checkers on the stories’ problems.

Facebook said Wednesday that in its tests, fewer hoax articles were shared when they had fact-checkers’ articles spooled up next to them than when they were labeled with “disputed” flags.

The new approach also may help speed up the fact-checking system, which sometimes worked too slowly . Now information from just one checker can be shown next to the false story. The labeling system required two fact-checkers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

