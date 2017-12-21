WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A construction crew struck a gas line in Weatherford Thursday afternoon, causing the line to rupture.
The Weatherford Police Department and Weatherford Fire Department along with Texas Gas are working the incident at Eureka and South Elm St.
Some of the houses and businesses in the area have been evacuated, according to Weatherford Police.
All other surrounding residences and businesses have been told to shelter in place.
Police said the leak is small enough that it is not effecting nearby schools, however Weatherford Fire and WISD personnel are on sight and monitoring the air quality.
Police are asking everyone to avoid this area if at all possible.