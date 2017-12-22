AUSTRALIA (CBSDFW.COM) – More than $700 million U.S. dollars worth of methamphetamine was seized on the west coast of Australia, making it the country’s largest meth bust.
Authorities say about 1.2 tons of meth was seized, and now eight men are facing the possibility of life in prison.
According to authorities in Perth, the drugs were discovered on a ship miles off the Australian shore, heading to the east coast of the country.
“There are eight men – all Australian nationals – that are put before the courts. There’s an ongoing operation clearly but this particular element of it has resulted in what is a tremendous interruption of the supply chain,” said Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson
Police suspect the drugs to have an estimated street value of more than $1 billion AUS.