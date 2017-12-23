DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While most children are asking Santa Claus for toys this Christmas, one little girl’s list is much different. She wants to see her father who’s been stationed overseas in South Korea. She also hasn’t seen him in six months.

The Dallas Stars and Santa helped make her wish come true.

Usually Santa isn’t the one tearing up, but most lists aren’t like Tyler’s.

The big man in red read the one thing the little girl wanted for Christmas. “It says, ‘Please Santa. I’m begging you to go to Korea and find my dad’s boss and tell him that he needs to come home for a month or two because of a family emergency,'” Santa read.

Seven-year-old Tyler hasn’t seen her father, Air Force Sgt. Zach Klempel, in six months.

“Well, honey. I can’t bring miracles, but I’ll see what I can do,” Santa told Tyler.

The Klempel family lives in Little Rock, Arkansas at an Air Force base, but they’re in Allen for the holidays. With a little Christmas magic, her letter made it all the way from Arkansas to Santa’s mailbox at Water’s Creek.

“I’ve got something special for you tonight. Something special. I want you to go to the hockey game tonight because I know you guys are big hockey fans,” Santa told Tyler.

While the Dallas Stars tickets aren’t exactly what Tyler asked for, it’s her and her dad’s favorite team.

And little did Tyler and her siblings know, her dad would be there to watch the game with them.

“I got to FaceTime with them today, and I just put some tape over the camera because over there in South Korea, it’s about three or four in the morning,” said Sgt. Klempel.

Santa and the Dallas Stars have ben working together to surprise the three children.

“At the game tonight, they’re going to call the kids down and play a multiple choice game with some of the players… and the prize is going to be their dad coming out,” said their mother Lauren Klempel.

It was the surprise of a lifetime. “Look it’s your daddy!”

Now, the kids will get another week to spend time with him.

Tyler’s dad said he had no idea he’d be able to come home, but he showed his daughter’s letter to his boss and said by some Christmas miracle, they let him.