ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 13: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 13, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys standout Tyron Smith is probably the best left tackle in the NFL — and team sources tell me that despite an LCL sprain to his right knee that is a very serous concern, he plans to be exactly that on Sunday against the visiting Seattle Seahawks in a must-win game for playoff-hopeful Dallas.

“Against all odds” is the term I used to describe Tyron’s participation in Friday’s workout. I’m told he did nothing during the actual team workout; Byron Bell got all the snaps there, a fact that will be beneficial should Smith somehow be a last-minute scratch. But the “game-time decision” for the afternoon start at AT&T Stadium?

Tyron Smith has already made his decision. He plans to play.

Smith did participate in a Friday “fire-out” drill with the other four starting O-linemen. They line up under a metal “table-top” contraction designed to remind their minds and their bodies to keep low while firing out. Smith, who has managed a back issue for the last couple of years, often sits out this drill.

On Friday, after taking two full days off, he lined up with the starters, a decision I’m told should be taken as a hint to his determination to play on Sunday.

La’el Collins (back), the right tackle, also has done very little at practice this week but will play. And running back Ezekiel Elliott, returning from his six-week turn in NFL prison, is back as well. A lot of eyes will be on Zeke, of course. But if this all works out for Dallas over Seattle?

A lot of credit will go to the “football warrior” in Tyron Smith.