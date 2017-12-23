SCHERTZ, Texas (CBSNEWS) – The family of a slain 6-year-old boy wants justice after the child was killed by police gunfire near San Antonio.

Kameron Prescott was shot and killed when police opened fire at the Pecan Grove mobile home park this week in pursuit of a suspect. His uncle, Christopher Gonzales, said he’s angry and saddened by his nephew’s death. “It is shocking really,” he told CBS affiliate KENS-TV. “It hasn’t even hit us to the full extent yet.”

Prescott’s family painfully said goodbye to the young boy, who they said was always smiling. “We all put our hands on him and prayed on him, stuff like that,” Gonzales said. “We are that kind of family.”

Gonzales said the 6-year-old wouldn’t normally be at the mobile home but was visiting his father for Christmas break.

“He was saying to his grandpa that he didn’t want to be there. All day, he was saying he didn’t have a good feeling. He was telling his dad he wanted to call his mom and didn’t want to be there. He just kind of knew it wasn’t going to be a good day,” Gonzales said.

Now, his family wants answers from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Gonzales said he’ll continue sharing his nephew’s story until justice is served.

“If it is the police, we hope that you hold your people accountable. I am sorry that it comes to this, but y’all are people just like us at the end of the day. Y’all deserve to be held accountable. It is a Constitutional right. Y’all just killed a little boy, if it was y’all. There’s no weapon, so it wasn’t that lady,” Gonzales said.

On Friday, Sheriff Javier Salazar called the shooting a “tragic accident” and said the suspect police were pursuing did not have a gun, but was carrying a “tubular” object they believed was a firearm.

