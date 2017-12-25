Listen To Christmas Music Online from TXA-21 and 98.7 KLUV
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother and her two children are safe after a frightening few minutes early Christmas morning.

Dallas Police said the mother went inside a Racetrac in the 8100 block of E. R.L. Thornton Freeway and left her engine running with her 1-year-old and 2-year-old inside the vehicle.

A man got in the vehicle and took off.

The mother’s cell phone was in the car and police were able to track it to Morrell and Claud where officers in police helicopter Air One located it.

The suspect was arrested and the children were unharmed.

No word yet on the suspect’s identity.

