HOUSTON (AP) — United Airlines has apologized and given a $500 travel voucher to a passenger who accused the airline of giving her first-class seat to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat.

An airline spokeswoman said Monday that its internal systems show the passenger, Jean-Marie Simon, canceled her Dec. 18 seat from Houston to Washington, D.C. after a weather delay.

Simon denies that she canceled the flight.

She was given a seat in Economy Plus on the flight, and told the Houston Chronicle she saw Jackson Lee sitting in the seat that was assigned to her.

United says it upgraded Jackson Lee automatically and not because she was a member of Congress.

The congresswoman says in a statement that she didn’t ask for anything “exceptional or out of the ordinary.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 27: U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) delivers remarks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 27, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  1. danluttrell (@danluttrell) says:
    December 25, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    If the congress woman wasn’t treated better/different then why was she allowed to board prior to other passengers. I wonder if anyone has a FOIA request in for her travel history on United at this point? According to several sources this congress person has a history of abusing United reservation requests by asking that they hold multiple seats open for her on a regular basis until the last minute. I feel that there is more to this story.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Soren Eriksen says:
    December 25, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    United lies. Jackson Lee is in Congress and her **** don’t stink. If you don’t believe her you’re a racist.

    Reply | Report comment

